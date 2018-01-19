Barnsley exclusive Pt 2: Reds are ‘chilled’ about new contract for Paul Heckingbottom

GAUTHIER GANAYE says that Barnsley remain relaxed regarding Paul Heckingbottom’s contractual situation and expect it to be resolved shortly.

The Reds head coach has been offered a new and improved deal, but wants to focus on first-team matters in a hectic month on and off the pitch before turning his attentions to resolving his future.

Chief executive Ganaye said: “It is something we have been discussing for a long time, of course. He has our offer (from) before Christmas.

“He is very dedicated to his work and I am happy to hear that he prefers to focus on the imminent work rather than sorting out his situation. It is always good to hear that. But his situation is going to be sorted very, very quickly.

“It is just a matter of getting it over the line. It will be done, no worries about it. Maybe before the end of window or after, we will see. But we’re pretty chilled.”

Meanwhile, Ganaye has confirmed that Heckingbottom has been given the green light to identify another coach to boost his backroom staff.

He added: “I said to Paul that I am happy for him to look at a profile for an extra member of staff. We have signed a lot of players with very small experience in this league. Obviously, the coaching part in our model is very important as we develop players. So another member of the coaching staff to improve players is definitely (an option). Maybe, someone with language skills in French, German or Spanish.

“I told Paul a few months ago that we could definitely hire somebody and he has a few profiles in mind. January is always a bit busy to do this kind of stuff. But February would definitely be a good time to strengthen the backroom staff.”

Ganaye is confident the club will find a ‘good solution’ regarding the future of full-back Andy Yiadom, now able to talk to rival clubs after entering the last six months of his deal.

On Yiadom, who rejected fresh terms last August and was a summer target for Huddersfield Town and Swansea, Ganaye said: “We still have a very close relationship with him and his agent to find the best solution for both parties. Of course, I am defending the interests of our club and still think we could end up with a good solution for us.

“He has six months left, so he is free to discuss with other clubs. He could potentially sign now with effect on July 1. But I don’t think this will happen. So there are two other options (sign or leave).”