Barnsley land Nottingham Forest full-back

BARNSLEY have signed former Nottingham Forest left-back Daniel Pinillos on a two-a-half-year deal.

Pinillos, 25, is the club’s second signing of the January transfer window and follows the £750,000 capture of striker Kieffer Moore.

The Reds are in the market for several other players including two wingers and another striker to boost their numbers.

Pinillos started his career and later played for Ourense and Cordoba before joining Forest on a two-year deal in the summer of 2015 after a successful trial.

He was a fans’ favourite in his two seasons at Forest before being released by former boss Mark Warburton last summer - when he linked up with former club Cordoba on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal.

Pinillos will provide another option at left-back, with current incumbent Andy Yiadom able to speak to rival clubs after entering the final six months of his Oakwell deal, with a move in the current window being a distinct possibility.