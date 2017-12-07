Barnsley prepared to face former Oakwell favourite Winnall

Paul Heckingbottom is expecting to face former Barnsley favourite Sam Winnall this weekend.

The striker spent three years at Oakwell, netting 41 goals in just 79 league starts to become a hero with Reds supporters.

But he upset Barnsley fans by joining neighbours Sheffield Wednesday 12 months ago in a cut-price deal.

Now on loan at Derby County - the visitors to Oakwell on Saturday - Heckingbottom expects the 26-year-old to face a hostile reception.

“I know he has been injured, but I would have thought if he was fit and available Gary (Rowett) would like to use him,” said Heckingbottom.

“I know Sam would like to play. He will be doing everything he can to be fit and available, and let the manager pick him.”

Sheffield Wednesday signed Winnall in January.

Winnall missed several games with an ankle injury in November, but returned as a substitute for the Rams in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Burton Albion.

It is not the first time the striker has returned to his former club, he scored for Wednesday back in April in a 1-1 draw at Oakwell.

That was just one of three goals he netted for the Owls in the second half of last season, after collecting 11 goals for Barnsley before his January exit.

Deemed surplus-to-requirements at Hillsborough, by Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal, he was surprisingly loaned out to promotion rivals Derby in August.

Sam Winnall scored from the penalty spot for Derby County at Leeds United in October.

Despite starting just four Championship games for Derby, he has scored four goals, including twice against Leeds United in a 2-1 win at Elland Road in October.

To help players' recovery, Barnsley brought in a cryo chamber on Thursday.