Barnsley reap leadership as well as goals from Cauley Woodrow, says Daniel Stendel

BARNSLEY head coach Daniel Stendel hailed the leadership levels of Cauley Woodrow following his brace in Saturday’s victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

A signing at the end of the summer window, Woodrow only made his Reds debut on November 3 after suffering a hamstring problem in his first training session with the club.

The former Fulham striker has emphatically made up for lost time since, with his double against the Chairboys taking his tally to an impressive 13 in just three-and-a-half months.

Woodrow’s brace followed on from two goals in the previous weekend’s win over Gillingham and with top-scorer Kieffer Moore to sit out Tuesday night’s home game with Burton, the 24-year-old will again be assumed with the goalscoring responsibility at Oakwell.

Stendel said: “I am happy about his performance, especially after the injury for Kieffer Moore. We need his (Woodrow’s) goals.

“He takes his responsibility and played very well.

Cauley Woodrow celebrates scoring Barnsley's second goal against Wycombe Wanderers. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“He is a leader in our team.”

This latest victory helped Stendel’s side move five points clear of third-placed Portsmouth, who squandered a 3-0 lead in their game at Southend United on Saturday lunchtime.

It also saw Barnsley take a step closer to going a year unbeaten in the league on home soil, with their last loss coming against Millwall on St Patrick’s Day (March 17) 2018.

Stendel, whose side avenged a dismal defeat in the reverse fixture with Wycombe in early winter, added: “It was a very good three points, especially after the draws for Sunderland and Portsmouth.

“Wycombe is not the most favourite team we have played against too. It was maybe our worst match of the season and we had maybe only one chance in the ninety minutes.

“We deserved victory in this game. It is important we win our games and it then does not matter with the other teams.”