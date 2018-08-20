Barnsley seeking attacking reinforcements

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel is not ruling out some inward activity before the loan deadline at the end of this month.

The German has professed to being pleased with the Reds’ impressive start to the season, but possible additions to the attacking options could yet arrive.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare.

On the possibility of arrivals before August 31, Stendel – whose side visit Keith Hill’s Rochdale tomorrow night – said: “We will see what we can do to improve our possibilities in the offence.”

Zeki Fryers and Ryan Hedges remain sidelined for the Roses trip to Spotland.

Barnsley are seeking a historic fourth clean sheet at the start of a league season tomorrow in a game which sees them come up against ex players David Perkins, Jim McNulty and Matt Done, along with Hill.