Daniel Stendel’s forthright nature at heart of Dale Tonge’s rapid transition at Barnsley

Twelve months ago, Dale Tonge was happily ensconsed in the Barnsley Academy, preparing to embark on his second season as the club’s lead youth development phase coach.

Fast forward 12 months, and he is the second most senior member of the Reds’ backroom staff preparing his hometown team for a huge South Yorkshire derby with bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this Saturday.

It is safe to say, things have changed quickly for the 34-year-old who only retired from playing two years ago.

Tonge’s career trajectory accelerated only in late January, when Reds boss Daniel Stendel suddenly found himself without an assistant manager following Andreas Winkler’s departure to Huddersfield Town. Tonge was appointed temporary assistant head coach on January 24 and given three games to prove himself. And prove himself he did, prompting Stendel to name Tonge as his assistant manager until the end of the season.

With Tonge then having contributed to Barnsley’s promotion to the Championship, keeping him on as No 2 was a sensible move by Stendel.

And it is one Tonge appreciates, while revelling in the position of learning under the German.

“I understand I’ve been really fortunate in my position. Everybody needs a bit of luck in life, I feel like I’ve got that,” said Tonge, whose duties include conducting pre-match press conferences.

“I’ve taken that opportunity, learned quite a lot in the last year under the gaffer; how he is, how forthright he is, he’s very forward with you, very honest.

“But I wouldn’t want to work in any other environment.

“He tells you the truth whether that be good or bad and I look forward to coming into work every single day.”