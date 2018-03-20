Family appeal for help after 1912 Barnsley FA Cup winners medal is stolen

The wider Yorkshire footballing community are being asked to come together in search of a 1912 FA Cup winners medal which has been stolen.

The medal was in the possession of the 82-year-old grandson of Philip Wright Bratley who was a member of the Reds team that defeated West Bromich Albion 1-0 to lift the famous trophy following a replay.

The medal is a treasured heirloom in the family and they are determined to get it back after it was stolen on March 17.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 849.

Alternatively, should a member of the public wish to contact Barnsley Football Club, please ring 01226 211211 with any information.