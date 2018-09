Have your say

Barnsley climbed into the top six after a 3-1 win at Fleetwood Town today in League One.

Harrison Biggins opened the scoring for the hosts on 19 minutes.

But the Reds equalised when Alex Mowett set-up Jacob Brown who netted from close range.

And Kieffer Moore edged the visitors in front with a 20-yard strike.

Thiam added a third in stoppage time to secure all three points.