Gillingham 1 Barnsley 4: Tykes extend unbeaten run to 11 games

Barnsley extended their unbeaten league run to 11 games as Cauley Woodrow netted a double in a convincing victory over struggling Gillingham.

Kieffer Moore scored his 18th goal of the season after just 15 seconds, slotting past Tomas Holy from six yards after the Gillingham goalkeeper had parried Cameron McGeehan's shot.

Strike partner Woodrow wasted a golden chance extend the lead when he headed at Holy two minutes later before Alex Mowatt fired against the bar.

However, the former Fulham forward made amends for his earlier miss when he looped a 45th-minute header over Holy from Mamadou Thiam's deep cross.

Woodrow then scored his 11th of the season after 71 minutes, shooting low from an acute angle after latching onto Liam Lindsay's header.

Gillingham, who fell into the relegation zone following their ninth home league defeat from 16 games, scored a consolation nine minutes from time when Elliott List fired through a crowded box from 18 yards.

But Jacob Brown completed the scoring 11 minutes into stoppage time by smashing in off the underside of the bar.

The Tykes' win was overshadowed by a nasty injury to Moore, who was carried off late on following an aerial collision with Gills captain Gabriel Zakuani.