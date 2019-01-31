Hard work paying off at 'fortress' Oakwell for Barnsley and Daniel Stendel

Daniel Stendel is hoping ‘fortress’ Oakwell can help deliver another three points this weekend for the visit of Scunthorpe United.

The Tykes last lost in League One on December 8 last year at Wycombe Wanderers.

But head coach Stendel’s team have not been beaten on home turf all season, winning nine and drawing five.

They have the best home defence in the league, conceding just nine goals in 14 games, a statistic which has helped them climb to third in League One - just six points behind leaders Luton Town, with a game in hand.

Not that the Reds chief places too much emphasis on records.

“I’m proud, but I don’t think much about being unbeaten at home,” said Stendel.

“We play our game and have lots of support to make this a fortress.

“It’s difficult to play against us at Oakwell, and this is down to the hard work of the players on the pitch and the supporters in the stand.”

“The first game against Scunthorpe (at Glanford Park) was very similar to our game at Oxford – after 2-0 we came back, but we lost two points.

“I hope, being at home with our supporters, we can win this game.”