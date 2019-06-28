I am very happy at Barnsley, insists Daniel Stendel

BARNSLEY head coach Daniel Stendel has reiterated his commitment to the club – and stressed his desire to build on last season’s promotion campaign.

Stendel – on the shortlist for the recent managerial posts at Middlesbrough and Swansea – is busy preparing for his maiden Championship season with the club having spoken to him about a contract extension with his current deal ending next June.

Barnsley's manager Daniel Stendel.

Sources close to the former Hannover 96 boss told The Yorkshire Post earlier this month that he viewed it to be ‘not the right moment’ to sign any potential extension – and was waiting to see what transpires regarding squad recruitment before committing.

Insisting he is relaxed about his situation, Stendel said: “I am very happy here. When I look back at last season when I came here, it was all new for me.

“I have so much good experience in the last 12 months that I am happy I can train Barnsley FC and train with the players here.

“That we achieved our goal is also a big point for me.

“I want to improve, also not only the players, but me. It is a new experience in a new league for me.

“At this moment, this is the big front I concentrate on – that we have a good squad for the Championship and that we play well and are successful.

“I think all other (things), we will see in the next months.”