Josh Benson emerging as star turn in Barnsley FC’s youth revolution

There were passages of slick play and movement against Bristol Rovers, but above all, there was a relentless pressing ethic and running power that their visitors simply could not cope with.

Head coach Michael Duff said: “We did a young versus old game this week and there was a 24-year-old in the ‘old’ team, it goes to show how young the squad is.

“They have got unbelievable energy and good legs in the team as well. We have basically got to try and outrun teams.

Josh Benson scored again for Barnsley against Bristol Rovers (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“Yes, you are going to get beaten and not always win. But as long as we are trying to do the right thing, I can accept that. We got beat on Saturday and I was really happy with the performance. But I wasn’t at Plymouth. But one thing they have shown since Plymouth is a willingness to listen and learn. Everything we worked on came out (on Tuesday) and it’s keeping them grounded now.”

For the third game running, Josh Benson did not just get himself a goal but excelled with confidence clearly coursing through his veins. His Reds’ renaissance is the individual story of the season so far.

Handed a surprise start, Devante Cole also gave Duff something to think about with his best performance since signing for the club last summer.

He showed in the process that when his game is in order, he brings qualities to the table. Like any head coach worth his salt, Duff wants much more.

Michael Duff, Barnsley manager, during the win over Bristol Rovers. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Duff, whose side host Wycombe on Saturday, said: “Everyone knows about Devante and what his attributes are. It is getting him to do it regularly. We’ve got to use his assets to help him, which will help us.

“Josh deserves all the credit. We have had a couple of conversations.

“I have known the lad a long time since he was 17 and he comes from a good family and background.

“He had a difficult time last year and probably lost his way a little bit and some things he was not in control of and he was in a team which was suffering as well.