League One and Two news LIVE: Reaction as Barnsley earn stunning 4-0 at Peterborough United, Bradford City suffer narrow Sunderland defeat, Doncaster Rovers hammered by Fleetwood Barnsley hit four past second placed Peterborough United on Saturday Dominant Barnsley close in on top pair