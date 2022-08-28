Michael Duff pleased with Barnsley FC resilience in draw at Ipswich Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Reds man Conor Chaplin broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when he rifled the ball past a helpless Brad Collins after Wes Burns was fouled by Luca Connell.

But Barnsley hit back six minutes later when Aitchison headed home following a cross from Connell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town took the lead in the 70th minute when Morsy’s late run into the penalty area led to him latching onto a pinpoint cross from Burns.

Michael Duff: Was pleased by the character shown by his players to dig in for a point. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Harness had the ball in the back of the net moments later but he was adjudged to have fouled Andersen.

Barnsley responded in the 75th minute when Styles headed home from a Connell corner.

Luke Woolfenden’s header struck the post while Collins had to dive full length to deny Kane Vincent-Young’s diving header in the closing stages.

He said: “I thought it was a good game but I did not enjoy the last 10 minutes. I thought we were well in the game. It had everything.

“We have had a little bit of bad luck recently but showed resilience to get back in it.

“For all their good football I did not feel they had to do much to score the second goal. But we got back in it from a set play and then we obviously had to dig in. We were hanging on at the end but I think we earn that little bit of luck.”

Ipswich: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy, Davis (Vincent-Young 67), Chaplin (Aluko 86), John-Jules (Harness 67), Ladapo (Jackson 67). Unused substitutes: Ball, Burgess, Hladky.

Barnsley: Collins, Williams, Andersen, Kitching, Helliwell (Oduor 15), Benson (Wolfe 41), Connell, Styles, Thomas, Cole (Tedic 65), Aitchison (Norwood 65). Unused substitutes: Walton, McCarthy, Cundy.