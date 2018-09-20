Patience required over injured Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow

BARNSLEY head coach Daniel Stendel says that the Reds must be patient regarding the fitness of striker Cauley Woodrow - who will again be missing for this weekend’s home game with Burton.

The deadline-day arrival was yet to make his bow for the club due to a frustrating muscle injury.

After taking part in training last week, Reds staff viewed that his involvement in last weekend’s loss at Coventry would be too early and he will continue to work on his rehabilitation in the next few weeks.

Stendel said: ‘We need more patience. We are not really satisfied that he cannot play and we signed him when (Tom) Bradshaw left the club.

“He is a very good player for us and we think our team will be better (with him). We hope he scores a lot of times, but at the moment, we cannot change the situation.”

Brad Potts is back in training, but this weekend’s game is likely to be too early to feature for the ex-Blackpool player.

Ryan Hedges and Zeki Fryers are also back in the first-team fray, although it is unlikely they will be involved from the start against Burton, with the pair lacking game time.