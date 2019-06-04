Ryan Hedges picks Aberdeen over Barnsley

Barnsley midfielder Ryan Hedges has agreed to join Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

Ryan Hedges (left) playing for Wales against Trinidad and Tobago (Picture: PA)

Wales international Hedges, 23, was out of contract with newly-promoted Barnsley, who had offered him a new deal.

“Barnsley Football Club can confirm that Ryan Hedges has decided against signing a new contract with the club and has decided to sign for Scottish Premier League [sic] side Aberdeen FC,” read a statement on Barnsley’s official website.

Aberdeen confirmed Hedges would officially join them on a three-year deal on July 1 and they later completed their second summer signing when Ash Taylor re-signed for the club.

Hedges said: “I’m quite close with (Leicester goalkeeper) Danny Ward who came here and he didn’t have a bad word to say.

“He said if this move ever came about I should take it with both hands - and I’m here.”

Hedges joined Barnsley from Swansea in January 2017 and scored three goals in 59 appearances in all competitions.

Barnsley were promoted back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first attempt under German manager Daniel Stendel after finishing second in League One.

Taylor has signed a two-year contract two years after leaving Aberdeen for Northampton, where he made 87 appearances.

The 28-year-old centre-back played 126 times in three seasons during his first spell at Pittodrie with his last appearance coming in the 2017 William Hill Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic.