Southend 2 Barnsley 4: Tykes triumph in FA Cup

Barnsley returned to winning ways with a 4-2 win at Southend United in the FA Cup second round.

Kieffer Moore broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time to put the visitors in front. The striker headed home from Alex Mowatt's corner.

But Southend went into the interval level after Mantom equalised in stoppage time.

Woodrow restored Barnsley's advantage on 56 minutes, before adding a second 14 minutes later.

Deng cut the deficit to make it 3-2 on 84 minutes, but a stoppage-time strike from Bahre secured Barnsley's third-round spot.