Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours.
Barnsley are out of league action this weekend as the international break gets underway.
It’s a big week for Tykes midfielder Callum Styles, who is in line to make is international debut for Hungary as they take on Serbia tomorrow before facing Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old was born in Bury however qualifies to play for Hungary through his grandparents.
Styles is among a number of stars that have opted against representing England, with the likes of Matty Cash and potentially Folarin Balogun also switching allegiance.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Barnsley & Blackpool target could be sold this summer
Swansea City could sell Jay Fulton this summer. The midfielder was heavily linked with a move away in January, turning down both Blackpool and Barnsley. (The 72)
2. Brighton join race for Nottingham Forest defender
Brighton are the latest club to show interest in Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall. They joined West Ham and Everton in scouting the centre-back against Liverpool. (SussexLive)
3. Blades ace refuses to rule out exit
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has spoken on his future and hasn't ruled out a move away from Bramall Lane. The Norwegian said: “In time, anything is possible. It’s just a matter of playing and staying healthy now, then many doors open.We’ll just see when that time comes. The most important thing is just to work hard here, be part of the national team, play well and raise the level.” (Sport Witness)
4. Lilywhites ace could be tempted by Premier League move
Preston North End star Alan Browne has said he would 'give up anything' to play in the Premier League. His comments have raised the possibility of a move away for the 27-year-old, who admitted time is running out for him to compete in the top flight. (Irish Examiner)