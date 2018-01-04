Video: Barnsley knocked back by Everton over bid for loan midfielder

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that the club have seen an offer to sign loan midfielder Joe Williams on a permanent basis rejected by his parent club Everton.

Williams, on a season-long loan at Oakwell, has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, but the Reds’ quest to secure the services of the Huyton-born player in a full-time capacity has come to nothing, as it stands.

Barnsley's Joe Williams (left) in action against Spurs in the Carabao Cup at Wembley earlier this season. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Reports on Merseyside have suggested Barnsley have tabled a £1m bid.

Heckingbottom, who said that Andy Yiadom is facing a short spell out with a grade two ankle sprain, confirmed: “Yes, we did that (bid for Williams). That has come out; there are little bits of it that are true. I don’t know where it has all come from, whether it is Everton’s end or agent’s.

“There was a bid, but that was it.”

On whether it had been accepted or not, Heckingbottom added: “(It was) rejected. He has done great here and we wouldn’t have made a bid if we didn’t think otherwise.”

Adam Jackson has returned to training today as he steps up his recovery week.