Video: Heckingbottom excited at prospects for Barnsley after takeover

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom believes that the takeover of the club is the biggest news at Oakwell since Patrick Cryne’s arrival in the early part of this century - and has paid tribute to the tenure of the ex-Reds owner.

READ MORE - New Barnsley owners out to replicate Nice success

A brave new dawn has been ushered in at the club under co-chairmen Chien Lee and Paul Conway and fellow consortium members, with Heckingbottom confident that there are ‘exciting times’ ahead for the club under the stewardship of the new brigade.

Heckingbottom said: “It is a massive day; the biggest day since Patrick took over. That is it - you lose players and managers, but at the end of the day, owners of football clubs are the most important thing.

“in terms of the history of the club, it has always been the biggest thing; new ownerships and it is a new era and we are at the start of one now.

“I am really pleased. Patrick told me about it in May and really I have to speak about Patrick and his family as well and what they have done for the club.

Paul Heckingbottom.

“I know for a fact that Patrick has made this happen and it is another thing he has done. Not a sacrifice as such, but he has put the club before himself and his situation. It is important that when I am saying I am excited about the new takeover, everyone should trust Patrick as well and James and Jean (Cryne) and their judgement.

“They believe in this as well and they have worked really hard to make it happen. While it is the start of something, it is the end of an era as well in terms of Patrick being the main man.

“The Cryne family still have a stake in the club, which is brilliant and shows they still believe in the club and everything which is going to happen. But it is the end of Patrick being in charge and the Cryne family being sole owners. I would like to thank them on behalf of everyone at the club.”

Heckingbottom confirmed that defender Matty Pearson will be sidelined for four weeks with a calf tear, but better news sees captain Angus MacDonald back in the fray for Saturday’s trip to Fulham after returning to training following injury.