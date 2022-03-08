Barnsley FC defender Callum Brittain will bounce back from Derby error says Poya Asbaghi

Brittain, who replaced the injured Jordan Williams for the game at Pride Park, made a mistake in the build-up to the Rams' second goal on Saturday.

He allowed Ravel Morrison's pass to dissect him and after Tom Lawrence's fierce shot smashed against the woodwork, Morrison was on hand to score the rebound and notch his second goal of the afternoon.

Brittain, who had a spell on the sidelines with injury at the start of 2022, is now set for an extended run at right-back with Williams out for the rest of the season following knee surgery.

Callum Brittain, pictured in action in the home game with Derby in the autumn. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Asbaghi, whose side welcome Stoke City tonight, is confident Brittain - a big player for Barnsley last term - will react positively.

The Reds chief is equally confident in his belief that the lowly Reds will also do just that at the start of a run of three successive home matches, beginning with the visit of the Potters.

Backing Brittain to hit back, he said: "Definitely. We know his qualities and it was the first real game for him in a while. I thought he contributed good in offense and I know his offensive qualities and I am comfortable knowing Britt's level.

"We need to move the ball faster against Stoke. One of the things we didn't do well enough was move the ball fast enough and it did not allow us to create as many chances as we'd like and it invited the opponents instead to press us. That's definitely something we need to improve.

"We have bounced back from tougher situations, so I am comfortable. We are good at bouncing back and hopefully, we could do it in the game."

Asbaghi confirmed that Aaron Leya Iseka will again not be involved tonight while he recovers from injury. Williams, Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow all remain sidelined.

He added: "I was hoping he (Iseka) could be back for this weekend. But unfortunately, he has had a little bit of a reaction on coming back. Unfortunately, it is not time for him to come back and we will just have to wait and see what happens. Let's wait and see, it's too early to say."

Barnsley face a Stoke side who have dropped off the play-off pace. The Potters in marooned in mid-table and have lost their last four matches in all competitions and are winless in their past six games after being among the early-season pacesetters.

Asbaghi continued: "It is one of those teams who everyone was expecting to be fighting for the Premier League spot and that just shows how difficult the Championship is.