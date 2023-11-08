Barnsley say chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad will leave on “amicable” terms at the end of the season to join Minnesota United, and that the search for his replacement is already well underway.

El-Ahmad joined from the City Group in September 2021, but was on a contract due to expire at the end of this season.

He had previously been linked with a job at Hammarby in his native Sweden, but will instead move to Major League Soccer.

In a statement announcing the move, the League One club said: “The club wishes Mr El-Ahmad all the best for the future and thanks him for his service. The search for a new CEO has been in motion for the last few months alongside preparation for the January transfer window and the club are in the process of identifying a suitable replacement to continue to drive forward on and off the pitch.

“Mr El-Ahmad will remain in his role until the end of his contract, unless there is a mutual termination once a suitable replacement is found.”

Barnsley were relegated from the Championship in El-Ahmad's first season, which saw Markus Schopp sacked shortly after he arrived and his replacement, fellow Swede Poya Asbaghi, depart once demotion was confirmed.

In his place, El-Ahmad appointed Michael Duff, who came extremely close to winning promotion at the first attempt. Josh Windass scored with almost the last touch of extra-time as Sheffield Wednesday beat their South Yorkshire neighbours in May’s League One play-off final.