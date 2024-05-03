When two poorly-conceded Dion Charles goals – the second a penalty – put the Trotters in front, it seemed as though the team narrowly denied automatic promotion were the only likely winners in this third play-off game between the sides in 12 months.

But a goal from Sam Cosgrove after 75 minutes completely changed the Oakwell mood, only for goalkeeper Nathan Baxter to twice deny Adam Phillips late on, before Randell WIlliams secured a 3-1 win by scoring direct from a stoppage-time corner.

"It's hard to take, isn't it?" said interim coach Martin Devaney, who confirmed he will be in charge for Tuesday’s second leg. "When Sam scored I thought we had momentum and two good chances.

"They were three sloppy goals, really, but the lads showed some really good things at times.

"I thought there was a foul just before the corner on Sam and from that it led to the corner (scored by Williams) but again it's a poor set piece where people didn't do their jobs.

"I think there was a foul on (Liam Roberts at the corner).

"The lads have done well tonight. I thought we played some really good stuff in the first half. When Coley (Devante Cole)'s off the pitch (in the build-up to the opening goal) it's game management. We're a young side and we've got to manage those situations a little bit better.

DEFENSIVE CONCERNS: Barnsley interim manager Martin Devaney

"Then the second goal, Jordan (Williams) has been really good this season, those things happen, but once we got back in the game at 2-1 I thought it only looked liked us."

Williams played a header back to Roberts early in the second half and the goalkeeper fouled Josh Sheehan trying to win it.

The big encouragement for Barnsley was not only the impact Cosgrove had from the bench - which stretched to his all-round play as a targetman, not just his neat finish – but also Conor Grant, who came on at the same time and picked him out with a lovely pass.

"I was really pleased, that's what you want with your substitutes," said Devaney. "It was a good ball in and a great finish by Sam and they created that momentum for us. The atmosphere changed and their keeper pulled off a good save from Phillips.