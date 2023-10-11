Barnsley FC's Devante Cole faces competition from former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough striker for League One player of the month award
But the in-form striker faces competition from former Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes.
Both are on the four-man shortlist, along with Oxford United's Greg Leigh Portsmouth's Regan Poole, both defenders.
Cole has continued the form which saw him start the season with a hat-trick at home to Port Vale. Goals against Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion (twice) and Northampton Town took him to nine for the season.
Rhodes outscored him in September, with five goals in four games for Blackpool, including his new club's first hat-trick in five seasons, scored against Reading. Another was a penalty at Barnsley.
Even the defenders have been in the goals, with Leigh and Poole scoring three times each last month.
The last Barnsley player to win a player of the month award was Alex Mowatt in the Championship in March 2021.
The winners of all the league's monthly awards will be announced on Friday.