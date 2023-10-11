Four goals in five games make Barnsley's Devante Cole a strong candidate to be September's League One player of the month.

Both are on the four-man shortlist, along with Oxford United's Greg Leigh Portsmouth's Regan Poole, both defenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole has continued the form which saw him start the season with a hat-trick at home to Port Vale. Goals against Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion (twice) and Northampton Town took him to nine for the season.

COLE IN THE GOALS: Devante Cole has had a flying start to the season with Barnsley

Rhodes outscored him in September, with five goals in four games for Blackpool, including his new club's first hat-trick in five seasons, scored against Reading. Another was a penalty at Barnsley.

Even the defenders have been in the goals, with Leigh and Poole scoring three times each last month.

The last Barnsley player to win a player of the month award was Alex Mowatt in the Championship in March 2021.