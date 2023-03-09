Barnsley FC's East Stand cleared to re-open for key League One game against Plymouth Argyle

THE EAST Stand at Barnsley's Oakwell home has been cleared to re-open in time for Saturday's scheduled League One home game with Plymouth Argyle after discussions between the club and members of the Safety Advisory Group.

The 7,500 capacity stand was temporarily closed on safety grounds for Tuesday night's match with Portsmouth after a pre-match inspection deemed sections of loose cladding in the stand to be unsafe.

Both the stand and the East Stand car park were closed, including the hospitality sections, with work to carry on the repairs having now been completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Reds statement read: "Remedial works were carried out promptly following a cladding defect that was identified on Monday and the relevant authorities are now satisfied that the East Stand is now safe to reopen.

Oakwell.

"The club would like to thank all contractors involved and members of the Council and SAG for their advice and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would also like to thank all supporters for their understanding and patience during this time.