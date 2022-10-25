Barnsley were booed off after Saturday's League One defeat at struggling Morecambe but James Norwood and his coach Michael Duff are keen for a bit of perspective.

Given the reaction of the supporters, you might think a Reds team that has taken one point from the last nine have a bit of making up to do in their two home games this week – Lincoln City on Tuesday, Forest Green Rovers on Saturday. The experienced Norwood does not see it that way.

"We've been all right," stresses a player who followed the game on Twitter because a fifth booking of the season ruled him out through suspension.

PERSPECTIVE: Barnsley striker James Norwood

"We played well and drew against Bolton and we've lost one game. We've come off the back of conceding one goal in the last five away (league) games.

"I don't think the time to strike as such is now, a win on Tuesday changes everything, even a draw. People getting on our backs after one result isn't necessarily justified but we'll be hoping there's a big support here on Tuesday and we can turn it around."

It is a mindset every footballer – and manager, and chairman – needs.

"We're level-headed as a group," says Norwood. "We don't get up when we have five wins in a row and we don't get down when we lose a game. It's a league where anyone can beat anyone.

FORWARD FRUSTRATIONS: Barnsley coach Michael Duff

"Where we're sat (ninth) might look bad but we've got a game in hand on some teams and can jump up to sixth. A couple of good results and suddenly you're third or fourth.

"I think people get caught up too much on league position and not the bigger picture."

Duff is equally sanguine but at the same time cannot fall into the trap of complacency. He knows where the issues lie.

"I can't control what people on the outside think," he points out.

"I think everyone in the club would have taken a point at Bolton but people are emotional. Emotions get in the way of clarity and thought processes.

"If it (the Morecambe game) finished 0-0, which it should have done – and I'm not by any means saying we were good on Saturday – we would be looking at things very differently.

"We know we're by far not the finished article, we're a long way from where we want to be, but the one thing Saturday showed is the spirit – they're still going, there's no one downed tools, people are trying to affect the game.

"We feel down on quality, there's no getting away from that but it's not through a lack of effort, desire and togetherness. "

He is clear where the problems lie.

"I can't have a go at the defenders because they (Morecambe) had one shot on target in the game. In the last three (league) games we've conceded four shots on target and taken one point.

"The reasons for that is we haven't scored enough goals, we've scored one in three. That's something for us to work on.

"If it had been 0-0, 0-0 in the last two games there wouldn't have been as much uproar.

"We can't dig out the defenders because they've been living on ice the last couple of weeks. One mistake and we've been put on the back foot.

"It's probably been more about creating chances than an actual lack of finishing. I don't think we've created chances for the amount of ball we've had.

"I think we had 17 or 18 chances on Saturday but too many shots from outside the box, not finding the extra pass or the extra combination."

Although more about taking chances than making them, centre-forward Norwood is still an important part of the solution, which is why it was frustrating he picked up his second suspension of the season, having already been sent off in the Football League Trophy.

"Suspensions happen in football and it's just one of those things you have to get through and not get too upset about but I'm looking forward to being back," he says.

"I'm 32, it's something within my game. I play on the edge.

"The red card was stupid, I think it was borne out of frustration at a lack of fitness and everything else when we were 2-0 down. it's something I won't do again.

"But it's important I play on the edge and play aggressively. Without that, I don't think I'm the same player.

"I can't remember my last red card before this one, it was probably four or five years ago. I'm not a dirty player and I've found a way over the years to maintain that aggression without it boiling over."