The 21-year-old goalkeeper came off the bench when Brad Collins suffered a serious facial injury 59 minutes into the League One game at Cambridge United, and saw his side to a 3-0 win.

Although there has been no update on Collins' condition, he was hospitalised and it would be a surprise if he was risked in a Football League Trophy group game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That leaves Searle or Jack Walton, who played in the opening game in the competition, a 3-0 defeat at home to Lincoln City.

DEBUT: Barnsley goalkeeper Jamie Searle

"It's not the way I wanted to make my debut, but you've just got to get on with it," said Searle.

"We work every single day to have these opportunities and when they come around you've got to take them."

Thomas Edwards could be rested after playing with a quad injury at the Abbey Stadium.

Elsewhere in the group, manager Gary McSheffrey will be looking for a reaction to three straight defeats from Doncaster Rovers at Lincoln's Sincil Bank.

"A month ago we looked like a team with such desire and structure to go to the end," said McSheffrey after Saturday's 1-0 League Two defeat at home to Swindon Town. "Now we look like a team lacking energy.

“I think it’s sometimes the fear of failure. You lose one, then two on the spin and then it’s three. You’re not just going to click your fingers and be out of it. You have to work through it and be brave.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Smith is hoping to build on his goalscoring form at home to Burton Albion.

The centre-forward, who won the competition with Rotherham United last season, made a goalscoring return from injury at Bradford City in the Trophy and has since extended his run to three from games for the Owls.

"I want to keep my fitness, keep my sharpness," he said. "If you don't perform the next man's going to step up and take your place."

Leeds United Under-21s' game at Crewe Alexandra has been postponed until November 1 because of international call-ups.