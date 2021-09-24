Barnsley FC's Jasper Moon on not being daunted by the Championship anymore

The Coventry-born player, 20, has already comfortably eclipsed his number of first-team appearances last term, which stood at three with his sole start coming in the final game of the regular season at home to Norwich.

Moon has started all three of Barnsley’s Championship matches following the international break and has made seven appearances in all competitions so far in the current campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Midlander - named as man-of-the-match in last weekend’s draw with Blackburn Rovers at Oakwell - admits that the intense schedule is aiding in his progress and mindset as he assimilates to life as a first-team squad regular.

DEBUT: Jasper Moon holds off Norwich City's Todd Cantwell on his first Championship start, in May.

Moon, speaking ahead of Saturday’s game at Blackpool, where the Reds will be backed by a travelling contingent of 3,000 supporters at Bloomfield Road, said: “For myself, it has been a good start to the season so far with a lot more to come.

“In every game, you adapt to different situations as no team plays the same (way) and there are different players, so you have to adapt to every player.

“As long as I can keep going and it is good that the games are all close together and I have been playing quite a few so close (together) as you don’t really have time to reflect too much.

“If you make a mistake or anything, it is onto the next one and a case of making it right in the next game.

“Before I played (in the Championship), I’d say it was quite daunting in the sense you don’t know how you are going to play and ‘what if you don’t play well?’ But I have (now) played a few games and think it is comfortable.

“I have worked and done the basics right and think I can play at this level.

“I think this is one of the best clubs in the country for developing young players. We have a young team and in previous seasons, we have had players who have gone onto other (big) teams and if you work hard enough, you can even get there yourself.