Barnsley FC's Jon Russell happy to have a busy summer after being frozen out at previous club Huddersfield Town

THIS SUMMER’S break will be mainly a working one for Jon Russell - and the Barnsley midfielder is not one to complain either.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

The former Huddersfield Town player is on international duty with Jamaica, having been picked in their provisional squad for the Gold Cup, which begins later this month.

Even if he misses the cut, Russell will have just a short break before his club return to pre-season in late June.

After being frozen out at former club Town, Russell is happy enough to keep working.

INTERNATIONAL: Jon Russell (right) making his Jamaica debut against Mexico in March. Picture: Getty Images.INTERNATIONAL: Jon Russell (right) making his Jamaica debut against Mexico in March. Picture: Getty Images.
He said "I am not really going to get a holiday to be honest, it's going to be football, football, football. At least, I will be fit anyway.

"In a funny sort of way, I had my rest before."

On life at Barnsley, he commented: "There was a lot of disappointment at Huddersfield and now I have come to a manager who has been properly real to me and given it to me straight up, which is what I need.

"He's a really good manager to talk to. You can ask him anything and he will let you know and he will say it to you truthfully as well, which is really good."