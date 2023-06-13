THIS SUMMER’S break will be mainly a working one for Jon Russell - and the Barnsley midfielder is not one to complain either.

The former Huddersfield Town player is on international duty with Jamaica, having been picked in their provisional squad for the Gold Cup, which begins later this month.

Even if he misses the cut, Russell will have just a short break before his club return to pre-season in late June.

After being frozen out at former club Town, Russell is happy enough to keep working.

INTERNATIONAL: Jon Russell (right) making his Jamaica debut against Mexico in March. Picture: Getty Images.

He said "I am not really going to get a holiday to be honest, it's going to be football, football, football. At least, I will be fit anyway.

"In a funny sort of way, I had my rest before."

On life at Barnsley, he commented: "There was a lot of disappointment at Huddersfield and now I have come to a manager who has been properly real to me and given it to me straight up, which is what I need.