Barnsley FC's Josh Benson and Nicky Cadden close to returns after muscle injuries

The Reds are at Cambridge United on Saturday, and their next League One game is at home to Charlton Athletic seven days later.

Barnsley did not pick up any fresh injuries in their 1-1 draw with Port Vale, so the focus will be on whether midfielder Benson and wing-back Cadden are involved at the Abbey Stadium.

"(Benson) might have a chance for the weekend in terms of involvement, I'm not sure he'll be ready for a start. Same with Cadden, he's done a couple of weeks of conditioning.

HAMSTRING ISSUE: Barnsley midfielder Josh Benson

"We can maybe start introducing him for a game but he's no ready to start.

"It's what you want. You want a clean bill of health all the time, it never pans out like that, it's normally one in, one out but on that side of it we're okay."With Benson and Cadden, it is now a case of managing the injuries sensibly.

"He just had a recurrence of his hamstring," said Duff of Benson. "He just came off at Ipswich and at Sheffield Wednesday so we just need to be mindful of it.

"That's why we didn't include him on Tuesday night, just to get some proper work in with the sports scientists.

"(Cadden's) been fit for ten days but we had to get him basically a mini-pre-season. We tried to cut corners to get him straight in and you don't always get away with it. There's a reason why you do a pre-season.

"He couldn't shake it and it went into his other calf at half-time.