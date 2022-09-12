Barnsley FC's Josh Martin on his road to redemption after a tough time at Norwich City

Recent Barnsley signing Josh Martin, pictured in action for Doncaster Rovers.

The midfielder was talked up as the latest Canaries youngster to surely hit the big time and life, on a footballing level, looked undeniably good.

Things would change significantly and Barnsley's recent signing, who turned 21 last week, now finds himself embarking on a new chapter in his career in South Yorkshire.

He joins the Reds as a more rounded and mature individual by his own admission. It is a tribute to the young man that when asked if the rapid promotion to the top-flight in his teens went to his head a bit, he did not disagree.

Asked by The Yorkshire Post if he thought he'd cracked it at a young age, he admitted: "When I was 18, 100 per cent.

"You kind of live in your own bubble when you are at a big club and don't quite realise how things can just go until the time happens. Then, when you get that realization, you understand 'ok, it's not easy, I need to be flying every single day.'"

After making five appearances at the end of the 2019-20 season for the Canaries, Martin was widely expected to kick on further and play an extended role in the Norfolk club's quest to return to the Premier League following relegation that season.

In the event, he made just six league starts in a campaign which ended in an instant promotion as champions for City. His final appearance that season came in an FA Cup tie in January 2021 at Oakwell, ironically.

That was his last appearance in the yellow and green of Norwich with Martin experiencing some difficult times after bursting onto the scene.

Tough though it has been, his experiences have also made him a better person, he believes.

He continued: "At the time, you don't realise how hard it really is. You just think everything is going away from you and it's like 'what's going on?'

"When I look back at it now, I realise 'wow, I needed that' to understand who I am as a person and a player and to develop.

"If I could go back to that situation now, knowing what I know, things would have been different for me and I would not have acted a certain way.

"I'd have got my head down and worked as hard as I could. I think it is very important for a lot of players, when they go through that, to keep mentally strong and keep working and believe in their own ability."

After losing his way at Carrow Road, Martin went on loan to MK Dons in the first half of 2021-22. He did not become a first-team regular and the majority of his appearances were in cup competitions.

But it boosted his confidence nevertheless and he went on to enjoy a productive loan spell in the second half of the campaign at Doncaster Rovers where he got his mojo back.

On when the penny dropped for him, he said: "It definitely happened at MK Dons. I learned a lot under Liam Manning. It was tough at the time for me, but looking back, I have a lot of respect for him.

"I think he dealt with my situation well and what I learned there has definitely given me the strength to be able to go on and push forward.

"Norwich just wanted me to go and play football, simple as that. They didn't say much in terms of where I was at, but just to go and play football.

"I had some friends and family and a couple of people at Norwich (who helped) and a couple who have been in football, but aren't any more. That was really helpful to me.

"A lot of it has had to come from within. I have a very close family, there's my parents and girlfriend who have helped me a lot. But other than that, you have to seek it from within and go inside yourself and ask the question 'Do you want to fight for it or not?'

"If the answer is yes, go for it."

Martin is contracted to Barnsley for the rest of the season, with the Reds having the option of making the deal permanent if things go well.

A likeable lad who speaks through hard experience and is clearly desperate to go well, Martin is in good hands under Michael Duff.

He added: “Doncaster was a good turnaround for me and I just want to carry on my form and push even higher here and show what I am capable of.

"Barnsley is a club who will want to push to win the league and have high aspirations and I want to be a part of that.