Barnsley FC's latest Oakwell postponement because of internationals leaves Reds with run of away games in October

For the second international break running, Barnsley will be left without a weekend home game because of international call-ups for the opposition.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST

It means the Reds will now play three consecutive away games in October.

The Premier League and Championship go on hold from the weekend of October 7/8 for two weeks to allow internationals to be played. England host Italy in a European Championship qualifier on October 16, and warm up for it with a home friendly against Australia three days earlier.

Teams below the top two divisions can only postpone matches during the international window if they have three players called up by their country, and then it is optional.

CALLED OFF: Barnsley played Bolton Wanderers at Oakwell in JanuaryCALLED OFF: Barnsley played Bolton Wanderers at Oakwell in January
League One Bolton Wanderers have given Barnsley warning that they expect to be in that boat, and have therefore called off their League One trip to Oakwell on October 14.

Dion Charles, Eoin Toal (both Northern Ireland), Josh Sheehan (Wales), Zac Ashworth (Wales Under-21s) and Conor Carty (Republic of Ireland Under-21s) were all called up by their countries last month.

The Reds lost their September 9 match at home to Portsmouth for the same reason. It was replayed last week, with Pompey winning 3-2.

No new date has yet been announced for the Bolton fixture.

Barnsley have consecutive League One games scheduled at Cambridge United (3rd), Exeter City (7th) and Leyton Orient (21st).

With so many League One games postponed due to international call-ups – only two went ahead during September's break – perhaps the time as come to spread home and away fixtures more evenly across the windows given gate receipts remain an important part of revenue in the third tier.

