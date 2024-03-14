Barnsley FC's League One game at promotion-chasing rivals Portsmouth rescheduled due to international call-ups
The game, scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 23, is off due to international call-ups in the Pompey squad and will now take place at Fratton Park on April 16 (7.45pm).
All tickets for the original fixture remain valid for the new date, or alternatively, a full refund can be redeemed up until 12pm on April 16 at the Oakwell box office.
Pompey striker Kusini Yengi has received a call-up for Australia, while winger Paddy Lane has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad - with a third as yet unspecified player having also been chosen for international duty.
Yengi has two World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon, although both will be held in Australia. The first (March 21) is in Sydney, yet, with Middle East instability caused by the Gaza conflict, the away leg has now been switched to Canberra (March 26).
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland have a friendly in Romania on March 22 and visit Scotland four days later.