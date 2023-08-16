Barnsley’s League One rivals Reading have been hit with a one-point deduction for breaching EFL regulations.

The Royals have been issued a one-point deduction with a further three points suspended, with the breach relating to a failure to pay players’ wages on time and in full.

Their points tally for the current campaign will be adjusted immediately, while owner Dai Yongge has been fined £10,000 and ordered to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated account.

An official statement released by the EFL read: “Reading Football Club has today received a one-point deduction with a further three points suspended after an Independent Disciplinary Commission determined that the Club had breached EFL Regulations.

“The breaches related to the Club having failed to pay its players’ wages on time and in full on or around 31 October 2022, 30 November 2022, and 28 April 2023.

“Reading’s 2023/24 League One points tally will be adjusted immediately whilst Owner Dai Yongge has also been fined £10,000 and ordered to deposit an amount equal to 125% of the Club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated Club account, in an attempt to avoid further breaches.

“If the 125% deposit is not paid within 28 days of the Independent Disciplinary Commission’s decision or there is any further failure to pay players’ salaries up until 30 June 2024, then the suspended points sanction will be activated.

“The EFL remains extremely frustrated at the consistent failures of the Club’s ownership to meet its ongoing obligations under EFL Regulations, the consequences of which are having a negative impact for all those associated with Reading, particularly its staff members, supporters, and local community.