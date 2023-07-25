Barnsley FC's Luca Connell on Wembley, Neill Collins and new targets - and could he be the Reds' new captain?

SPEAKING to the press recently, Luca Connell knew it would come up and was prepared for it.

Successful midfielders have to read a game and be perceptive and Barnsley's classy schemer is no different when it comes to dealing with journalist’s questions.

His side suffered heartache in the final act of the 2022-23 season when they lost their play-off final in the cruellest way imaginable against Sheffield Wednesday.

Josh Windass's late, late strike was the equivalent of a knife through the heart of every Reds supporter. For Connell, it was a difficult moment which will have given him sleepless nights.

Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell challenges Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer in last season's League One encounter at Hillsborough. Wednesday ended the Reds' season in cruel fashion in May. Picture: Steve Ellis.

His miss earlier in extra time, right in front of goal when the scoreline was goalless at Wembley, was inexplicable. Given what happened afterwards, he would have been forgiven for wanting the venerated stadium to swallow him up at the final whistle. Such is life as a professional footballer and the Liverpudlian is wise enough not to shy away from what happened.

He commented: "Loads of them get missed in every single game, although it was a big moment.

"Of course, I have looked back and analysed it and I should have scored, there's no getting away from that.

"I will put it to the back of my mind and we will go again this season.

"You just want to go out and repeat the performances and hopefully with a few little tweaks from the gaffer, that can get us over the line."

Summer has at least had one silver lining with the 22-year-old rewarded for an outstanding first season at Oakwell by way of a new four-year contract, with a further year’s option in the club’s favour.

Connell, who was named as the Reds' young player of the season in 2022-23, made 48 appearances last term and provided ten assists and has rapidly become one of the club's most integral players.

Some key figures from last season in the likes of Mads Andersen, Harry Isted and Bobby Thomas won't be around this year.

Thankfully, the likes of Connell are and he is likely to take on more of a leadership role this time around. He is likely to be a candidate for the captain's armband, along with Liam Kitching. Head coach Neill Collins will make a decision on that in due course.

Collins has made a positive impact upon Connell and co. The Reds players also have a collective hunger to go one better than last season, given the events at Wembley, which should preclude any need for Churchillian type speeches from Barnsley's new boss before a ball was kicked. Most definitely in Connell's case.

"Personality wise, they are probably quite similar (Collins and predecessor Michael Duff),” he continued.

"They are both quite intense and want similar things. But they have their own way of playing and that is what we are adapting to and showing on the pitch. He's been very good for us since he has come in.

"If you ask anyone, they will tell you about the changing room and how close we are and stuff. Obviously, some have left and some have come in and we are just building those bonds again and making sure everyone feels at home and hopefully we will show that on the pitch.

"Each player sets targets for the season. Assists wise, I wasn't too bad, but with the goals, I do what to contribute a few more and hopefully I can do that."

Meanwhile, Collins says that he will take his time before deciding who will replace Andersen as the Reds' next full-time captain.

Kitching and Connell representing a couple of obvious candidates.

But Collins is not ruling out other players from being considered for the vital role.

He said: "I think the captaincy is important and I think it has to be someone that replicates the values that I have and the club has.

"But by the same token, we are a young team and so not maybe like some teams where you have got obvious candidates. Liam Kitching and Luca Connell have had the armband and just to name those two, they are leaders in a different way.

"That is one thing I have worked out – that people do lead in different ways. I respect that. For me, it's important to take stock and not dive in and let people do what they are good at and take it from there, really.

"Whether there's a big announcement or we just start the season and I pick who I think is the best person for the job is right now, we'll take it day by day.

"Right now, Liam has shown some great leadership qualities and one of those has just been the will to win, which is good.

"Luca is the same, but maybe someone else will show themselves to be the right person to wear the armband."

After the double signings of Max Watters and Andy Dallas, Barnsley are hoping to complete a deal to sign Forest Green right wing-back Corey O’Keeffe this week, with the club also pursuing central defensive targets.