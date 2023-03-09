BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff says that centre-half Robbie Cundy is not yet ready for selection despite returning to training ahead of Saturday's home game with second-placed Plymouth Argyle.

Cundy has been out of action since suffering a little tear in his knee in the FA Cup loss at Derby on January 8.

Duff reports no fresh concerns, heading into the key encounter with Argyle, with keeper Brad Collins (quad) still a 'couple of weeks' away from being in the fray.

Duff said: "I am picking from the same pool of players, which is pleasing. The next one in is probably Brad, but he's still a couple of weeks away. But other than that, it's the long-termers such as Wolfie (Matty Wolfe) and Conor McCarthy. It's a good pool to pick from."

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

On Cundy, he continued: "He's a bit off being match available, but he's back in full training and we're trying back up to full speed. "He's been an important member of the squad and a good member anyway as he's a nice lad and he's always got a smile on his face and is good around the place.

"But ultimately he wants to play and be fit and his smile will be that bit bigger."

January signing Harry Isted has deputised impressively in goal in Collins's absence and Duff admits he will face a 'tough' decision as to who will start when Collins is available again.

Duff commented: "He has been excellent as Brad has been historically. There isn't a decision to be made yet, but at some point, there will be. When there is a decision, it will be a tough one. But that's not the only one."

Barnsley face a Plymouth side who set the tone for an outstanding season with a 1-0 opening-day victory over the Reds at Home Park, which was far more convincing than the scoreline suggests.

Duff is full of praise for the work done by Argyle counterpart Steven Schumacher.

He said: "Plymouth are a good team, who are up there on merit and have been up there all season.

"They fell out of the play-offs on the last day of last season, so this has been two years in the making and not flash in the pan.

"We played them on the first day of the season and it was actually a good game for us because it gave some of our lads a reality check of League One now.

"They wiped the floor with us and we were quite happy to get away with 1-0, to be honest and Brad kept us in the game. They have gone on and on and on and they are a good team.

"Hopefully, we are a better team now than we were then, I think we are. They have added as well and you look at the players they have brought in such as (Jay) Matete and Callum Wright and Finn Azaz, who I both had at Cheltenham. We know the quality they have got and there's a real togetherness there and Steven probably deserves credit for that for carrying on seamlessly from Ryan (Lowe).

