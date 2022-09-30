Barnsley FC's Michael Duff highlights the reason for the Reds' success so far in League One in 2022-23

As for just why and how it has transpired, the Oakwell head coach thinks there is no special secret and it is all very simple, in truth.

Duff, whose fifth-placed side boast a five-match unbeaten League One return ahead of Saturday's trip to Fleetwood, said: "I don't think I am clever enough to try and be too cute. Don't overthink it, hard work plays you back. It does not guarantee you wins, but eventually, your luck will turn if you keep grafting.

"I am a believer in what I do and believe in how I work. It is getting others to come along with that.

"I had to stop them in training three times in pre-season and say: 'What is this?' Just a group of lads having kickarounds. The training sessions look like training sessions now as there's an intensity and demand on each other not to lose. Hopefully, that is what comes out on a Saturday at three o'clock.

On his decision to join Barnsley, he added: "It was a big decision to make a move after two clubs in 27 years. It was never going to be 'oh, I will jump at the first opportunity.' I am not good enough to do things half-heartedly. I am not good enough to cut corners.

"I did it as a player and the one thing I do know is that I got the best out of my ability. One day, I might get sacked here and one day, it might go wrong.

"But one thing I do know is that it will never be through a lack of effort or hard work. It might be that something went wrong. If that goes happen, I am quite comfortable with that. It is when you have regrets of 'I got a bit lazy, I tried to cheat the system' a little bit.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.