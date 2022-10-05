Barnsley FC's Michael Duff nominated for League One manager of the month accolade for September

Duff has been recognised for an excellent run of form which has seen the Reds flex their muscles at third-tier level with the catalyst being an excellent 2-0 derby win against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

After drawing at home to Port Vale, Barnsley became the first side to win at Cambridge United this season, registering a 3-0 victory and it was followed up by a 3-1 triumph over Charlton Athletic at Oakwell.

The Reds were unbeaten in four league games in September, picking up 10 points from a possible 12.

Barnsley chief Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Other nominees include Duff's good friend Steve Cotterill, whose Shrewsbury Town side made light of the injury absence of key striker Daniel Udoh in September. winning three times in four games to move up from 20th into the top half.

Bolton Wanderers chief Ian Evatt is also on the shortlist, with his side moving into the play-off positions with a three wins from three,conceding just a single goal.

The final nominee is Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher, whose high-flying side collected 10 points from four difficult-looking games, impressing in outstanding comeback victories over Derby and Ipswich.

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Award winners will be announced on Friday morning.