The striker, who has a forgettable time since joining the club last summer, has featured just once for the Reds this season, with the Oakwell club keen to move him on, with the 24-year-old Belgian striker being one of the club's highest earners.

On the prospects of Iseka leaving, Duff, who reports no fresh injuries for Saturday's trip to League One leaders Ipswich Town, said: "There's a chance. A lot of that will depend on Aaron, to be honest.

"Quite clearly, he has not been part of the plans. That's one that is left with Aaron as much to do with anything."

Aaron Leya Iseka. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

And on the chances of any imminent inward activity, he continued: "There will be nothing in before the weekend.

"We are obviously going into the last week now, so hopefully by the weekend or by Monday, we will have clearer answers one way or the other on ones we have been waiting a while on because there are the ones we want.

"And if we don't get the answers by Monday, we are going to have to move onto other targets."

Meanwhile, Duff believes that Slobodan Tedic's cameo in the EFL Cup game at Leeds United in midweek offered a positive glimpse into what he has to offer and he insists that the Manchester City loanee has not come to the club as a 'stocking filler' after joining the club earlier this month.

Duff said: "He's not played another football since May and I think he showed what he offers - something different.

"He's 6ft 2/3 and good with his back to goal. He showed a flash of what we are hoping he brings.

"People won't know or have heard of him and think it's a development loan and just a stocking filler. He's not because I would not have thrown him on in front of 35,000 if I didn't think the kid was up to the level.