BARNSLEY duo Josh Benson and Max Watters are back in contention for Saturday's League One trip to Bristol Rovers - but head coach Michael Duff has warned that they may have to bide their time due to the excellent form of his Reds side.

Benson has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the loss at Charlton Athletic in mid-January, but is back available for the trip to Rovers after a full week's training.

Loan striker Watters is also back in the fold after serving a three-match ban following his dismissal in the home game with Cambridge United on February 11.

In their absence, the Reds have hit the heights against the likes of Derby County, Cheltenham Town and Port Vale, with Duff's side on a four-match winning sequence ahead of the weekend, while also winning six of their last seven league matches in an eye-catching and strong unbeaten run.

Josh Benson. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

On the returning pair, Duff said: "We have added quality to the group rather than losing any.

"Everyone knows what I think of him (Benson). He's a good player. He's obviously a bit short on time and minutes, but the fact he's back involved gives us flexibility in what we can do.

"He can play in all the midfield positions and gives us that option at right wing-back if we need him to. At this level, he's a very, very good player.

"But he's going to find it hard to get in (at the minute). Jon Russell has come in and is a really good player and it will be hard to break that middle third at the minute with that form they have been on.

"But he has to be ready when he gets that opportunity, whether it is impacting the game or whether it's a start."

That message of 'be ready' also applies to Watters, although Duff has revealed that the Cardiff loanee picked up a toe injury ahead of his sending off versus Cambridge.

Duff continued: "What people won't know is that he (Watters) has only actually trained this week. Just before he got sent off, he hurt his toe and had actually gone a couple of weeks without training. So he's a little bit behind again.

"But he will be desperate (to be involved). I really enjoyed the goal he scored against Cambridge because it was a tap-in. We don't get enough tap-ins, which tells you that we will take a little bit of the type of centre-forward that he is.

"He runs in behind and he 'sniffs' out lots of number nine goals if that makes sense. He's hungry and has obviously watched from the side and been frustrated, which is good.

"He is frustrated with himself because he got himself sent off and I don't think there were too many arguments, although it could have been a yellow.