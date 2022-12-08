BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff has confirmed that midfielder Josh Benson will be out for 'two to four weeks' with a hamstring problem, but has allayed fears of an extended absence for defender Tom Edwards.

The latter injured his knee in last Friday's excellent League One win at Peterborough United. His replacement in Benson then picked up his separate issue and lasted just 15 minutes before being replaced by Robbie Cundy.

Edwards remains doubtful for the weekend trip to Oxford United.

Better news for Barnsley - already without long-termers Conor McCarthy and Luke Thomas and also Jordan Helliwell - is that Matty Wolfe is back in the fray for the trip south.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Midfielder Wolfe - who enjoyed a breakthrough for the Reds on the first-team front in the second half of last season - has been out of action with an ankle injury since mid-September.

On Edwards and Benson, Duff added: "It is not too bad or as bad as we first feared. I don't know if he will be ready for the weekend. Josh is out with a hamstring (injury) and we're looking at two to four weeks, so he has been scanned. It is another 'body' down.

"The positive is that Matty Wolfe has trained this week, so it is 'one in, one out.' Obviously, Wolfie is not match-fit, but he should be available to be involved in some capacity."

The Reds head to Oxford on the back of an eye-catching four-match league winning streak, which has seen Duff named on the shortlist for the League One manager of the month accolade for November and Adam Phillips receive a player nomination. The winners will be announced on Friday.

Duff added: "The confidence is high, but there's that balance between confidence and arrogance of 'oh, we are playing well, we can just turn up.'

"We have still got to do all the nitty-gritty, minute by minute, that you have to. The game does not owe you anything. Just because you were good in the last one does not mean you will be good in the next one.

