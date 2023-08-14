Barnsley FC's Neill Collins wants to be fair to others as Adam Phillips returns from play-off final suspension

Neill Collins will be able to name Adam Phillips in a competitive Barnsley line-up for the first time on Tuesday, but the Reds coach is conscious of being fair to those who have performed so well in his absence.

Phillips was a key player in last season's run to the League One play-off final but his red card at Wembley meant he has missed the first three matches of the new season.

His suspension now over, he is available to face Peterborough United at Oakwell on Tuesday.

But Jon Russell, Herbie Kane and Callum Styles – expected to be the subject of Championship interest later this month but not close to anything just yet if his new coach is anything to go by – have performed well in an unbeaten start to the campaign without him.

KEY PLAYER: But Adam Phillips has been missing since his play-off final red card

"It's great to have Adam back," said Collins, who has started with a win and a draw in the league, and only saw a much-changed side got out of the League Cup on penalties to Tranmere Rovers.

"Everyone knows about his quality on the ball, a real creative influence for us, so to have Adam back is really important and I think as we start to get more players back we'll see the team just go from strength to strength.

"He was an integral part of everything that happened last season, so we're looking forward to getting him back in the squad.

"I think I've also got to be fair to the lads who have done well – Jon Russell came back early form his holiday because he knew the team needed him, Callum Styles has been excellent, Herbie Kane has been excellent so it brings competition into one area of the field, which is important."

Styles spent last season on loan at Championship Millwall, and the Hungarian international signed a new Oakwell contract when he went to south London on the basis he would be sold if a club met Barnsley's valuation. Coventry City are thought to see him as a potential replacement for Gustavo Hamer, and now the midfielder has left for Sheffield United, have the money to trigger Styles' release clause if they wish.

Barnsley have no fresh injuries from Saturday's draw at Bristol Rovers, but are waiting on a visa for summer signing Mael de Gevigney. The game is likely to come too soon for Corey O'Keefe.

"The club have done everything they can but we're waiting on Government paperwork now so when it comes to visas that's just part of the process," said Collins of French centre-back Gevigney. "We hope we get Mael's clearance as quickly as Bayern Munich got Harry Kane's!