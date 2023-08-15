Working briefly for Darren Ferguson taught Neill Collins about the need for patience, and he is looking forward to the time when he needs to pass the lesson on to his Barnsley players.

So far, injuries have kept Collins' selection headaches to a minimum but that will change on Tuesday, when Adam Phillips returns from suspension to challenge Jon Russell, Herbie Kane and Callum Styles for a midfield place at home to Peterborough United.

Like any manager, Collins wants competition for places and when the likes of Connor McCarthy, Robbie Cundy, Luca Connell and Josh Benson are fit again, he hopes his players handle it better than he did when Ferguson was his manager at Preston North End.

Alan Irvine brought centre-back Collins to Deepdale in September 2010, but by the time the loan became permanent – back then Football League clubs could loan players outside of transfer windows with obligations to buy when they opened – Ferguson, now Posh's manager, had replaced him.

EXPERIENCE: Centre-back Neil Collins played for Preston North End - briefly

By March, Collins had moved on again, to Leeds United in another loan which became permanent in the summer.

"Both of us would admit it wasn't our best time, the three or four months we were at Preston together," admits Collins, who revealed Ferguson later tried to sign him for Peterborough.

"I'd previously worked under Mick McCarthy, at Sunderland and Wolves, and that's all I'd really known in England. Preston were a different club, a different environment, different coaches and I should have been more patient at times.

"I was young, I wanted to play and do well, really eager and at times hot-headed.

POSH BOY: Neill Collins' former Preston North End manager Darren Ferguson is back for a fourth spell at Peterborough United

"It taught me to be a bit more patient and understanding that when a new manager comes in it's difficult for him as well, and just let things play out."

Now Collins is trying to use that experience to manage his Oakwell players.

"You want guys who want to play but the best way to show you want to play is in training and games, not in what you say to me," he argues.

"You always try to have those conversations before the player feels the need to approach it but you try and use your experience, not just to relay to the players but also for yourself to remember what it was like and at times show that empathy towards them.

"I always found managers who told you it like it was, you might not have liked it at the moment – sometimes two weeks, sometimes two months – but eventually you respect them for it."

He will bear it in mind when deciding what part Phillips plays after completing a three-match suspension for his red card in May's League One play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

"He was an integral part of everything that happened last season, so we're looking forward to getting him back in the squad," says Collins.

"I think I've also got to be fair to the lads who have done well – Jon Russell came back early form his holiday because he knew the team needed him, Callum Styles has been excellent, Herbie Kane has been excellent so it brings competition into one area of the field."

Kane and Styles have been linked with moves away, and an offer in the region of £3m has been rejected for centre-back Liam Kitching.

That came from Coventry City, who have the proceeds from Friday's sale of Gustavo Hamer burning a hole in their pocket. They see Styles as a potential Hamer replacement.

The Hungary international was loaned to Championship Millwall last season in return for signing a new contract with a release clause ensuring Barnsley get a healthy fee if the chance to play second-tier football crops up again.

Collins expects to have him available on Tuesday and warned people to be sceptical if they read otherwise.

"One of the things I can’t believe in this country after coming back (from working in America) is the kudos people put on social media stories," says Collins. Nevertheless, it is clear he will have to manage Styles and Kitching carefully.

"You always try and be as transparent with them as you possibly can and understand why they want to try and play at a higher level but equally they have to understand the best way to go about that," he says. "The players have done that well.

"I always try to remind players it's a two-way street. We've all seen players go through bad situations where they've maybe not been at their best or they've been injured and quite rightly the clubs have stood by them, supported them and given them all the help. Equally when a player does well I think it's important the club have a right to get what they think is the value for the player (in return) for the help and support they've given the player."

In fairness to them, no one who has pulled on the Barnsley shirt this season – or followed the example of some Yorkshire-based players and refused to play – has lacked commitment and on-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Liam Roberts has been impressed by the spirit in a camp which suffered the blows of losing at Wembley, seeing manager Michael Duff head to Swansea City, then their most experienced player, James Norwood, to Oldham Athletic on the eve of the season.

"It's been really positive," says 28-year-old Roberts, who became the oldest member of the squad when Norwood departed. "They've tried to forget about is (Wembley) as much as they can.

"It helps with the gaffer and the coaching staff coming in, it's a total fresh start for everybody then.

"Everything's positive and it's brought the players, the group and the club forward to being better than last year."

Corey O'Keefe is close to a return from injury, but probably not close enough to feature against Posh. Barnsley are waiting on a visa before Frenchman Mael de Givingey can challenge for a place at centre-back.