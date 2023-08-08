EFL action returned at the weekend and for Barnsley fans, the return to Oakwell was a happy one.

The Reds ran out 7-0 winners against Port Vale, marking the beginning of the Neill Collins era in style. Opening day atmospheres tend to impress, but the way in which Barnsley took their opponents apart added even more excitement to the day.

It was a result which will have put rivals on notice on a day that featured a full schedule of League One fixtures.

But which game was the most well-attended? Here is the attendance from every third tier fixture that took place last weekend.

1 . League One opening weekend attendances Here are the opening weekend attendances from League One. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 12. Wycombe Wanderers 0-3 Exeter City Attendance: 5,369 Photo: Alex Morton/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 11. Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Cheltenham Town Attendance: 6,599 Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 10. Northampton Town 0-1 Stevenage Attendance: 7,049 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo Sales