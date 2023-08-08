All Sections
Barnsley FC's opening day attendance compared to League One rivals Derby County, Blackpool, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Reading

EFL action returned at the weekend and for Barnsley fans, the return to Oakwell was a happy one.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 14:05 BST

The Reds ran out 7-0 winners against Port Vale, marking the beginning of the Neill Collins era in style. Opening day atmospheres tend to impress, but the way in which Barnsley took their opponents apart added even more excitement to the day.

It was a result which will have put rivals on notice on a day that featured a full schedule of League One fixtures.

But which game was the most well-attended? Here is the attendance from every third tier fixture that took place last weekend.

Here are the opening weekend attendances from League One.

1. League One opening weekend attendances

Here are the opening weekend attendances from League One. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Attendance: 5,369

2. 12. Wycombe Wanderers 0-3 Exeter City

Attendance: 5,369 Photo: Alex Morton/Getty Images

Attendance: 6,599

3. 11. Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Cheltenham Town

Attendance: 6,599 Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Attendance: 7,049

4. 10. Northampton Town 0-1 Stevenage

Attendance: 7,049 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Related topics:League OnePortsmouthDerby CountyBlackpoolBolton WanderersEFLReadingOakwell