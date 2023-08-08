Barnsley FC's opening day attendance compared to League One rivals Derby County, Blackpool, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Reading
The Reds ran out 7-0 winners against Port Vale, marking the beginning of the Neill Collins era in style. Opening day atmospheres tend to impress, but the way in which Barnsley took their opponents apart added even more excitement to the day.
It was a result which will have put rivals on notice on a day that featured a full schedule of League One fixtures.
But which game was the most well-attended? Here is the attendance from every third tier fixture that took place last weekend.