Barnsley FC's player hat-trick, Leeds United's January signing and Sheffield United goalscorer all make Yorkshire football's Team of the Week

BARNSLEY lead the way with three nominations, flanked by Leeds United, Sheffield United and Rotherham United, in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

By Leon Wobschall
19 hours ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:06pm

Five clubs are represented in our latest XI in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Here we go:Goalkeeper

Matt Ingram (Hull City)

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield Utd scored the winner against Hull City. (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)
Made some key saves, particularly in the first half of Friday's Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane.

Defence

Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

Handled danger man Henry pretty well and showed all of his experience as Leeds United secured a welcome clean sheet against Brentford.

Leeds United's Maximilian Wober makes our Team of the Week (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Max Wober (Leeds United)

The winter window arrival was solid, commanding and showed leadership traits. Just what the doctor ordered. More please.

Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday)

Quick, strong and resolute, Famewo looked the business on his first Hillsborough start against Fleetwood as Wednesday continue life without Mark McGuiness.

Sheffield Wednesday's Akin Famewo in action against Fleetwood Town (Picture: Steve Ellis)
Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United)

A weapon for United on the right and caused issues for Hull. Involved in the only goal and only denied a goal himself by a last-ditch challenge from Alfie Jones.

Holding midfield

Oli Rathbone (Rotherham United)

Manager of the Week - Rotherham United's Matt Taylor (Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Carried on from where he left off against Blackburn with an outstanding performance as the Millers claimed a terrific point at Watford.

Luca Connell (Barnsley)

All of Barnsley's midfield shone against Accrington, to be fair. Connell showed some moments of class, particularly in the first half.

Attacking midfield/forwards

Jack Aitchison (Barnsley)

His movement caused no end of problems for Accrington and helped himself to his first goal at Oakwell into the bargain.

Tariqe Fosu (Rotherham United)

Handed an instant debut by Matt Taylor after arriving from Brentford and posed no end of problems for Watford with a dynamic performance.

Missed a big chance, yes, but his overall display left a very favourable impression which augurs very well for the future.

Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United)

Looked the part in a mature, threatening performance in his first Bramall Lane start since May 2021. Scored a milestone goal as well, his first ever competitive strike at S2 to make the difference against Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

Centre forward

James Norwood (Barnsley)

The leader of the pack on the day for Barnsley and had too much nous and authority for Accrington. Helped himself to a quite brilliant acrobatic opener in front of the Ponty End.

Manager/head coach

Matt Taylor (Rotherham United)

Had been in dire need of a ship-settling period of results, and found it with the win over Blackburn and Saturday’s good point at Watford.

