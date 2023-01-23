BARNSLEY lead the way with three nominations, flanked by Leeds United, Sheffield United and Rotherham United, in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

Five clubs are represented in our latest XI in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Here we go:Goalkeeper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Ingram (Hull City)

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield Utd scored the winner against Hull City. (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made some key saves, particularly in the first half of Friday's Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane.

Defence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

Handled danger man Henry pretty well and showed all of his experience as Leeds United secured a welcome clean sheet against Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United's Maximilian Wober makes our Team of the Week (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Max Wober (Leeds United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winter window arrival was solid, commanding and showed leadership traits. Just what the doctor ordered. More please.

Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quick, strong and resolute, Famewo looked the business on his first Hillsborough start against Fleetwood as Wednesday continue life without Mark McGuiness.

Sheffield Wednesday's Akin Famewo in action against Fleetwood Town (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United)

A weapon for United on the right and caused issues for Hull. Involved in the only goal and only denied a goal himself by a last-ditch challenge from Alfie Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holding midfield

Oli Rathbone (Rotherham United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager of the Week - Rotherham United's Matt Taylor (Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Carried on from where he left off against Blackburn with an outstanding performance as the Millers claimed a terrific point at Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luca Connell (Barnsley)

All of Barnsley's midfield shone against Accrington, to be fair. Connell showed some moments of class, particularly in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attacking midfield/forwards

Jack Aitchison (Barnsley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

His movement caused no end of problems for Accrington and helped himself to his first goal at Oakwell into the bargain.

Tariqe Fosu (Rotherham United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handed an instant debut by Matt Taylor after arriving from Brentford and posed no end of problems for Watford with a dynamic performance.

Missed a big chance, yes, but his overall display left a very favourable impression which augurs very well for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United)

Looked the part in a mature, threatening performance in his first Bramall Lane start since May 2021. Scored a milestone goal as well, his first ever competitive strike at S2 to make the difference against Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre forward

James Norwood (Barnsley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leader of the pack on the day for Barnsley and had too much nous and authority for Accrington. Helped himself to a quite brilliant acrobatic opener in front of the Ponty End.

Manager/head coach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Taylor (Rotherham United)