Barnsley FC's predicted League One finish compared to Derby County, Reading, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers
The release of the League One schedule provides a reminder that the 2023/24 season is not too far away.
With the dust now settled on a fascinating 2022/23 season, clubs have turned their attentions to what is to come. Transfer deals are being planned, negotiated and struck as fans make early predictions.
By formulating a range of outright odds markets, a BonusCodeBets supercomputer has predicted what the League One table will look like at the end of the 2023/24 season.
