That’s the revealing verdict of Jasper Moon and while the intensity and hard-running of the Valerien Ismael era remains, new head coach Schopp is adopting a more cultured approach when his players are in possession and his ethos is going down well.

Moon, who made just his second full start for the club in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Bolton, said: “We are still keeping the same intensity.

“But on the ball, we want to be a bit more relaxed and play through the lines and that is beneficial to the midfielders we have now as they are all comfortable on the ball and most of our team are now.

Markus Schopp: Pictured at Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley FC, the new coach has changed styles. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I have just got to keep moving forward and improving and making sure I am playing to a high level all the time and hopefully, my time in the league will come.”

Some game time in Saturday’s home game with home-town club Coventry would be another psychological fillip for the 20-year-old, who is viewed as a player with outstanding potential by many at Oakwell.

He added: “It (Coventry) is my home-town club and it is going to be interesting. I know they won at the weekend, but they are definitely beatable with our style of play and intensity.

“I have got a family members and friends who want to come and I don’t think they will want to be in the Barnsley end! But it will be good to see the Barnsley fans back again.

“Obviously, we had them in the play-offs, but it was not a full crowd in and hopefully on Saturday, everyone turns up and it’s a good atmosphere.”

Moon, who showed his versatility in a defensive role in midweek, was part of a visiting team who bowed out on penalties at Bolton and despite that disappointment, he believes the experience was still an invaluable one.

He said: “We could take a lot from it, especially the young players. Not many of us have been in a shoot-out before and I don’t think many of us had played in the Cup before and it was a good experience of knock-out football.