Barnsley have lessons to learn after Cheltenham Town frustration, says Neill Collins
The Reds were heavily fancied to see off the lowly Robins but were left to rue missed opportunities after failing to take advantage of their dominance. A draw was a significantly better result for Cheltenham than it was for Barnsley and Collins cut a frustrated figure post-match.
He said: "We had a great amount of chances. We didn’t put the ball in the net, so we don’t get the win but I don’t think the players did enough all along. We’re really frustrated because obviously it’s a game at home we’d expect to win. Cheltenham made it really difficult for us but I thought the players handled it really well. It’s one of those games.
“I felt right up until the 96th minute we could score. But again, maybe a little lack of quality, yes we could maybe do more to keep that pressure on, Cheltenham made it really difficult to sustain attacks.
"It’s hard to be too critical because I think on another day we get that goal, that first goal, and we go on and win. A couple of lessons to learn, we’re all frustrated but I think what probably makes it feel worse is we just had disappointment here last week [against Lincoln City]. We wanted to put it right today. The players did everything but get the three points.”
Barnsley remain fifth in the League One table but are now seven points behind second-placed Derby County.
Collins said: “We’re all really frustrated because we knew how important this game was, to get three points. A lot of aspects of the performance were good, we just need to learn a couple of lessons and move on. It was just one of those days.
“There’s a lot of football to be played. I think we’ve made it more difficult for ourselves, quite clearly today, but eight games left, we’re going to give it our best shot to win all eight and see where that leaves us.”