The Reds were heavily fancied to see off the lowly Robins but were left to rue missed opportunities after failing to take advantage of their dominance. A draw was a significantly better result for Cheltenham than it was for Barnsley and Collins cut a frustrated figure post-match.

He said: "We had a great amount of chances. We didn’t put the ball in the net, so we don’t get the win but I don’t think the players did enough all along. We’re really frustrated because obviously it’s a game at home we’d expect to win. Cheltenham made it really difficult for us but I thought the players handled it really well. It’s one of those games.

“I felt right up until the 96th minute we could score. But again, maybe a little lack of quality, yes we could maybe do more to keep that pressure on, Cheltenham made it really difficult to sustain attacks.

"It’s hard to be too critical because I think on another day we get that goal, that first goal, and we go on and win. A couple of lessons to learn, we’re all frustrated but I think what probably makes it feel worse is we just had disappointment here last week [against Lincoln City]. We wanted to put it right today. The players did everything but get the three points.”

Barnsley remain fifth in the League One table but are now seven points behind second-placed Derby County.

Collins said: “We’re all really frustrated because we knew how important this game was, to get three points. A lot of aspects of the performance were good, we just need to learn a couple of lessons and move on. It was just one of those days.

