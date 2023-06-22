BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff is set to sign a three-year deal with Championship outfit Swansea City – and his appointment could be confirmed later today.

The Swans targeted the 45-year-old late last week, with the official completion of Russell Martin’s move to Southampton on Wednesday evening giving them the green light to finalise their move for Duff.

Duff, who took the Reds to the League One play-off final in 2022-23 – where they lost to Sheffield Wednesday less than four weeks ago - is expected to take training for the first time on Friday, with the Swans to head out to a pre-season training camp in Spain on Sunday.

Duff’s departure will leave Barnsley searching for their eighth permanent head coach in the space of just over five years.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff, who have left the club after a year in charge to join Championship outfit Swansea City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Swansea had lined up Martin's former assistant Chris Davies as their preferred choice to replace Martin, but he is set to join Ange Postecoglou's new-look coaching team at Tottenham Hotspur.