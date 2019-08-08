Barnsley hopeful of deadline-day incomings, but will not be pursuing Sandro Kulenovic and Tom Pearce

BARNSLEY remain hopeful of concluding some deadline-day business ahead of today's 5pm deadline.

The Reds are in the market for a new striker to help fill the gap left by the big-money departure of Kieffer Moore to Wigan and have been linked with several players including Legia Warsaw forward Sandro Kulenovic and Peterborough United frontman and one-time loanee Ivan Toney.

Barnsley tabled a recent bid for Kulenovic, but are now reportedly moving onto other targets ahead of the 5pm deadline after ending their interest in the 19-year-old.

Toney, 23, who spent two loan spells at Oakwell in the 2015-16 season, has been linked with several Championship clubs including the Reds and Middlesbrough.

Posh director of football Barry Fry dismissed weekend reports of a bid from Boro for Toney, but admitted three second-tier clubs were chasing the 23 year-old.

Fry said: "We are not interested in selling Ivan. We want to win promotion this season. Obviously if we get an offer of stupid money we would have to consider it, but it’s very unlikely he will leave."

Meanwhile, Reds assistant head coach Dale Tonge says that the club are hopeful of business before 5pm.

Speaking this morning, Tonge said: "We are quite hopeful of bringing in some new players. As a coaching staff, we have done all of our work on that and the recruitment staff are working on their side of things."

One player who definitely won't be joining the Reds is left-back Tom Pearce, who is understood to be close to completing a move to Wigan.

Barnsley have been strongly linked with the young Leeds United player over the past week, but the club are now pursuing other options, with Tonge stating that the 21-year-old, who scored his maiden Leeds goal against the Reds at Elland Road in April 2018, was never their first-choice option.

He said: "To be honest, it was never close to happening at all."